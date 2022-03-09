NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Red Wings, Panthers, Devils, Islanders, Pens, Sharks, Blues and Leafs

Arizona Coyotes PR: Coyotes forward Antoine Roussel will be out for about six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana returned to the lineup last night.

Detroit Red Wings: Vrana was activated off the IR and defenseman Danny DeKeyser was placed on the IR.

Florida Panthers: Forward Anton Lundell missed last night’s game.

David Dwork: Panthers coach Andrew Brunette on Lundell: “He’s day-to-day. We’ll know more in the next day or so to what the extent of it (is), but we don’t expect it to be too long.”

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Nick Cousins has been activated from the IR and will return to the lineup.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier has been playing through a lower-body injury according to coach Lindy Ruff: “He’s been bothered now for the last couple games with a lower body. So we’ll see what tonight brings us. Hoping he can play.”

Amanda Stein: Hischier missed last night’s game.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that defenseman Zdeno Chara (IR) is getting close and could be ready for Thursday.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Teddy Blueger was activated from the IR.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said they are hopeful that defenseman Erik Karlsson is able to play on Thursday. Forwards Jayson Megna and Jonathan Dahlen are also heading in the right direction. Goaltender Adin Hill is a question mark for Thursday.

Curtis Pashelka: Adin Hill said he’s not 100 percent yet but getting better: “Just kind of taking it day by day. I’m hoping to return as soon as I can.”

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist missed last night’s game. Coach Craig Berube said that it is about managing his knee.

Mari Faiello: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian returned to the lineup last night.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was on the ice yesterday morning.

Mike Stephens : Muzzin took it real easy and spent a lot of time between drills sitting on the bench or standing in front of it. The Leafs are being real cautious with him.

: Muzzin took it real easy and spent a lot of time between drills sitting on the bench or standing in front of it. The Leafs are being real cautious with him. Mike Stephens : Muzzin was constantly talking to the Leafs medical staff and trainers after each drill.

: Muzzin was constantly talking to the Leafs medical staff and trainers after each drill. Luke Fox: Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Muzzin has “been feeling good for a little while now.” There is still no timeline on when he’ll return to the lineup.

Mike Stephens: Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin has missed their past couple of games was on the ice for their optional skate.