NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Red Wings, Wild, Canadiens, Maple Leafs and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton is expected to have hand surgery and could be out for five to eight weeks according to sources.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Minnesota Wild PR: Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov have been placed on the IR and are eligible to off it before their next game on January 14th.

Michael Russo: It appears that Eriksson Ek is ahead of schedule. He’s skating and could return on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme said that forwards Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak and Mike Hoffman are all listed as day-to-day with injuries. Their status for their game on Wednesday is not unknown at this time.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Ducharme on Carey Price:

“No one had indicated to me that Carey will not play this season, so, like we discussed from the start, he has a number of steps to go through. Of course, with the time that we missed here, unable to even access the facility, it’s therapy and training time that he and other players lost.”

: Ducharme said that Price’s meeting with the surgeon in New York was delayed and then canceled. It still needs to happen. It’s not just a one-on-one meeting and because of the protocols, it hasn’t been able to happen yet.

The last time Price was on the ice was mid-December.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase is progressing according to coach Sheldon Keefe. Forward Auston Matthews and goaltender Jack Campbell were given maintenance days.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny and defenseman Logan Stanley are day-to-day with lower-body injuries