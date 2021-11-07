NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Avs, Panthers, Devils, Rangers, Senators, Flyers, Penguins and Leafs

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres held Victor Olofsson out as a precaution. He should be ready to go in the next couple of days.

Peter Baugh: Devon Toews, Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky all returned to the lineup. Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin were not ready to return.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov missed yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Jameson Olive: Panthers Radko Gudas returned to the Panthers lineup.

Florida Panthers: Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is listed as day-to-day.

New Jersey Devils: Defenseman Christian Jaros was put on the IR with a hand injury.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Ryan Reaves returned to the lineup last night.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Tyler Ennis missed yesterday’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Tom Gulitti: The Philadelphia Flyers had been hoping that defenseman Ryan Ellis could practice with the team today but that is not looking it’s going to happen according to head coach Alain Vigneault.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Bryan Rust returned to the Penguins lineup last night.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek tweaked something and missed last night’s game. The issue is related to his previous groin injury.