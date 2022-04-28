NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Avs, Panthers, Kings, Canadiens, Predators, Rangers and Maple Leafs

Arizona Coyotes: Forward Liam O’Brien returns to the lineup tonight. There was no update on defenseman Cam Dineen who played only 4:31 in Tuesday night’s game.

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said they are hopeful that goaltender Craig Anderson could start on Friday.

Forward Kyle Okposo likely won’t play tonight but both Granato and Okposo want him in the lineup on Friday.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on Gabriel Landeskog: “Gabe’s improving. He’s doing more and more and (we’re) gearing him up for the start of the playoffs.”

Adrian Dater: Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen will likely be in the lineup tonight.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Anton Lundell and defenseman Radko Gudas are day-to-day. They missed last night’s game and will miss their final regular season game.

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Brunette on defenseman Aaron Ekblad: “I think he’s trending. He’s on the ice. There hasn’t been any setback. Hopefully at some point in the first round we’ll be able to see him. It’d be nice.”

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings activated defenseman Mikey Anderson from the IR.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price met with his surgeon in New York yesterday. Likely won’t get an update until later this week if they needed to do certain tests.

Nashville Predators: Goaltender Juuse Saros will miss the Predators’ final two regular season games with a lower-body injury.

Lyndsay Rowley: Saros left Tuesday night’s game and was barely about to put any weight on his left leg.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forwards Andrew Copp and Artemi Panarin missed last night’s game.

Forward Kaapo Kakko returned to the lineup last night and played with Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said it’s unlikely that defenseman Rasmus Sandin will be in the lineup on Friday.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Keefe on defenseman Jake Muzzin‘s return to the lineup on Tuesday: “He continues to battle through & he’s going to have to continue to do that. He’s not going to be playing at 100 per cent. That’s the reality. But, he played last night & got through the game & felt good & feels good today.”