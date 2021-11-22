NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Panthers, Wild, Habs, Isles, Sharks, Lightning and Caps

Arizona Coyotes PR: Forward Jay Beagle left last night’s games with a lower-body injury.

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson returned to the lineup after missing the past eight games.

Mike Harrington: The Sabres did have Olofsson listed as week-to-week.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Riley Stillman left last night’s game with a left leg injury.

Mark Lazerus: Blackhawks defenseman Calvin De Haan returned to the lineup.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on their injured players.

Goaltender Pavel Francouz took shots for the first time since he suffered his injury.

Forward J.T. Compher is still a ways away.

Defenseman Bowen Byram is feeling better and skated before practice with Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Kaut.

Forward Marcus Johansson missed practice with a non-COVID illness. He tested negative.

Adian Dater: Francouz, MacKinnon and Byram all skated before practice in no-contact jerseys then left when the regular group came out.

Steve Goldstein: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov was in full gear yesterday and was on the ice for a while. They are not going to rush him. When he’s able to return is not known.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon missed yesterday’s game.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is ready to return this week. They’ve assigned Cayden Primeau to the AHL.

Brian Compton: New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson suffered a lower-body injury last night. They hope to know more today.

Here is the play where Nelson was hurt #Isles pic.twitter.com/iJyPOy4ahc — (@IslesFix) November 22, 2021

Sheng Peng: Have heard that the injury to San Jose Sharks forward Jonathan Dahlen isn’t too bad.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks Dahlen is out for tonight’s game. Coach Bob Boughner said he’s day-to-day and they are hopeful to have him back mid-week.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Forward Brayden Point is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals were without forwards T.J. Oshie (lower-body) and Connor Sheary (upper-body) last night.