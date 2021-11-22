NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Panthers, Wild, Habs, Isles, Sharks, Lightning and Caps

Arizona Coyotes PR: Forward Jay Beagle left last night’s games with a lower-body injury.
Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson returned to the lineup after missing the past eight games.
- Mike Harrington: The Sabres did have Olofsson listed as week-to-week.
Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Riley Stillman left last night’s game with a left leg injury.
Here's a look at the Riley Stillman injury. Erik Gustafsson pushed Tyler Motte into his leg.
Mark Lazerus: Blackhawks defenseman Calvin De Haan returned to the lineup.
Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on their injured players.
Goaltender Pavel Francouz took shots for the first time since he suffered his injury.
Forward J.T. Compher is still a ways away.
Defenseman Bowen Byram is feeling better and skated before practice with Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Kaut.
Forward Marcus Johansson missed practice with a non-COVID illness. He tested negative.
- Adian Dater: Francouz, MacKinnon and Byram all skated before practice in no-contact jerseys then left when the regular group came out.
Steve Goldstein: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov was in full gear yesterday and was on the ice for a while. They are not going to rush him. When he’s able to return is not known.
Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon missed yesterday’s game.
Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is ready to return this week. They’ve assigned Cayden Primeau to the AHL.
Brian Compton: New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson suffered a lower-body injury last night. They hope to know more today.
Here is the play where Nelson was hurt
Sheng Peng: Have heard that the injury to San Jose Sharks forward Jonathan Dahlen isn’t too bad.
- Curtis Pashelka: Sharks Dahlen is out for tonight’s game. Coach Bob Boughner said he’s day-to-day and they are hopeful to have him back mid-week.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Forward Brayden Point is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.
Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals were without forwards T.J. Oshie (lower-body) and Connor Sheary (upper-body) last night.
- Samantha Pell: Sheary did take part in part of their warmups. He’s listed as day-to-day with a UBI.
- Samantha Pell: Oshie is listed as day-to-day with an LBI.