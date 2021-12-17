NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Stars, Kings, Canadiens, Islanders, Senators, Penguins and Blues

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Fischer (upper-body) was on the ice practicing yesterday.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (sick) and forward Joel Kiviranta (upper-body) didn’t travel to St. Louis with the team.

Bruce LeVine: Barring any setback, Stars forwards Alexander Radulov and Roope Hintz are expected to be in the lineup.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have played forward Andreas Athanasiou on the IR retroactive to December 14th.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Mathieu Perreault missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders Barry Trotz said that forward Kyle Palmieri is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on forward Brian Boyle: “He is just dealing with nagging lower-body stuff. I’d like to say he’s a maintenance day right now, but that status may change moving forward. It could become a day-to-day thing, but it’s nothing significant.”

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward James Neal leaves practice early. Forwards David Perron and Klim Kostin practiced yesterday.