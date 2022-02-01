NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Avs, Devils, Rangers, Flyers, Lightning, Leafs, Jets and More

Elliotte Teaford: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson missed last night with a finger injury.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar when asked about the prognosis or status of defenseman Bowen Byram: “No idea.”

Adrian Dater: Avs coach Bednar said that defenseman Ryan Murray will be in the lineup tonight.

Mike Chambers: Avs coach Bednar said forward Nathan MacKinnon got his broken nose fixed. He was at the arena yesterday but hasn’t started physical activity yet. He won’t take part in any All-Star game festivities this weekend.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean is expected to miss four weeks with a groin strain.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton was on the ice again in a no-contact jersey.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said they are hopeful that forward Filip Chytil will be able to play tonight but they’ll have to wait until after their morning skate to see how he feels.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard took part in his first full practice since he reinjured his hip.

Olivia Reiner: On the ice as they rehab injuries were Flyers Sean Couturier (upper body), Joel Farabee (upper body), Tyson Foerster (shoulder) and Patrick Brown (MCL).

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov didn’t practice.

Bryan Burns: Lightning defensemen Erik Cernak and Zach Bogosian also didn’t practice.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is taking “a step back” according to coach Sheldon Keefe. He’s been out with a concussion and won’t play until after the All-Star break.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that defenseman Zach Whitecloud is out tonight and defenseman Nicolas Hague is listed as day-to-day.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie remains on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Dave Lowry on forward Nikolaj Ehlers and his knee injury: “Nik’s good, but he’s nowhere near close to playing.”

Ken Wiebe: Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey is expected to return tonight. Defenseman Dylan DeMelo is a possibility but they may hold him out and give him some extra time.