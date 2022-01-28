NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Avs, Stars, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Golden Knights and More

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf left last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He was hit by a high-stick.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that goaltender Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski are day-to-day and could backup this weekend.

Emily Kaplan: Sources say that Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon’s initial diagnosis is a broken nose. They should have a better idea on the timeline this weekend.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier fractured his finger on Wednesday night and will be out for about four weeks.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg and forward Radek Faksa will skate this morning before determining if they are ready to play tonight.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana and defenseman Troy Stecher practiced yesterday in no-contact jerseys.

Ansar Khan: Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that Vrana won’t get clearance for contact for a while. In mid-February, he’ll visit doctors for an update on his shoulder. There is no timetable for when he could return.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Andreas Athanasiou returned to the lineup last night.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton practiced in a no-contact jersey.

New Jersey Devils: Defenseman Ty Smith was activated from the IR and forward Michael McLeod was placed on the IR.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that defenseman Ryan Pulock is back skating with the team and Pulock will return when he feels ready.

New York Islanders: Forward Kyle Palmieri has been activated from the IR and forward Austin Czarnik has been placed on the IR retroactive to January 22nd with an upper-body injury.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that defenseman Adam Fox is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that forward Drake Batherson will be out for two months with a high ankle sprain.

Forward Connor Brown and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev will but until after the All-Star break.

Forward Dylan Gambrell will be out for a few games.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Gary Lawless: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup.