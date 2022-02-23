NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Blackhawks, Avs, Wild, Devils, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Capitals and More

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup last night.

Arizona Coyotes PR: Forward Andrew Ladd will be out for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson isn’t traveling with the team to Montreal due to a non-COVID illness.

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King on some injured players.

Defenseman Jake McCabe (lower-back) is hopeful to be able to practice today.

Goaltender Kevin Lankinen is taking shots and he’ll get to start one of their games this weekend.

Forward Tyler Johnson has medical clearance to return but isn’t 100 percent just yet.

Ben Pope: Skating before practice were Jonathan Toews (regular jersey), Riley Stillman and Reese Johnson in no-contact jerseys.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram was back on the ice yesterday.

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers activate Maxim Mamin from the IR and loan Owen Tippett to the AHL.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello is out with an upper-body injury.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki isn’t with the team in Florida but could return later this week. Forward Nick Cousins (lower-body) won’t play this week but could travel with the team next week according to GM David Poile.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton will return to the lineup on Thursday according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Amanda Stein: Hamilton: “It’s been going good so far, so I think I’m ready to play.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators could be eyeing next Saturday for forward Colin White.

“He’s still not there. He’ll have to practise with us and we’ll see how he is this week,”

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris will skate today.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart missed his second consecutive game with an eye infection.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger (fractured jaw) practiced yesterday in a no-contract jersey and was wearing a full face shield.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks Erik Karlsson, Kevin Labanc, and Adin Hill were all on the ice yesterday. It was the first time since being injured for Karlsson and Labanc.

Sheng Peng: Labanc’s timeline is still mid-March.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is back in Toronto. Coach Sheldon Keefe: “It’s positive today in terms of how he’s responded,”

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, defenseman Justin Schultz and goaltender Vitek Vanecek could travel with the team to New York for Thursday’s game against the Rangers.

Coach Peter Laviolette expects that forward Nicklas Backstrom (personal reasons) to return to the team today and travel to New York.