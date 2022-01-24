NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Blackhawks, Stars, Panthers, Habs, Flyers, Penguins, Jets and More

Elliotte Teaford: Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique (lower-body) was on the ice skating yesterday.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen injured his right hand on Saturday night and has been placed on the IR.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Michael Raffl will be out for 10 to 14 days with a lower-body injury.

Steve Goldstein: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett returned to the lineup.

NHL.com: The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Jonathan Drouin on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Goaltender Sam Montembeault is day-to-day with a minor upper-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that even though goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is backing up, he is in a day-to-day situation. He’s had some maintenance days and is dealing with some issues.

Amanda Stein: Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton has started skating again. He’s still recovering from jaw surgery from 16 days ago. He’s week-to-week.

NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is questionable for tonight’s game.

Forward Derick Brassard is still rehabbing his hip injury.

Forward Sean Couturier (upper-body) and defenseman Ryan Ellis (lower-body) haven’t started skating yet. Coach Mike Yeo on Couturier and Ellis.

“I really don’t have a timeline for them to even get on the ice as far as even getting into non-contact drills, even just to begin skating, let alone the conditioning and everything else that goes along with it. I can’t even begin to guess at what time that is. Obviously the first step is to get a timeline as far as when we can start to expect them on the ice, and then from there we can determine when they’re going to be ready to play.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Forward Zach Aston-Reese is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. It’s not the same as his previous injury.

Marisa Ingemi: Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy left last night’s game in the first period and didn’t return. Head coach Dave Hakstol didn’t have an update after the game.

Marisa Ingemi: Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty and defensemen Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud are all traveling with the team and could play at some point.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have placed forward Nikolaj Ehlers on the LTIR.

Scott Billeck: Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo is out with a lower-body injury and defenseman Logan Stanley has an upper-body injury.