NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Avs, Blue Jackets, Stars, Oilers, Flyers, Kraken, Leafs and Golden Knights

Elliott Teaford of OC Register: Anaheim Ducks forward Max Jones has been out since October 18th with a torn chest muscle and was expected to be out for four to six months. Coach Dallas Eakins.

“He’s just killing the bike, pushing hard. I would say over the next three weeks or so we might see him skating a little bit. He’s on track. That’s a long one.”

February 18th will be the four-month mark.

Forward Sonny Milano is expected to return tonight after missing the past eight games with an upper-body injury.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that forward Patrice Bergeron has a cut on the back of his head. Sweeney wouldn’t say if Bergeron has a concussion or not and added that there is no timeline.

Conor Ryan: Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is out with an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen returned to the lineup.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Darren Helm returned to the lineup. The goal is still for Nathan MacKinnon to return on Sunday.

Peter Baugh: Avs GM Joe Sakic on if defenseman Bowen Byram will return this season: “We definitely hope so. We’re giving him his space. He needs some time. He’s a great young hockey player who is going to have a long career.” They are wanting to make sure there are no lingering issues for Byram when he rejoins the team.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther left last night’s game early. Coach Brad Larsen said that Bayreuther will be evaluated this morning.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that forward Radek Faksa is questionable for tonight due to a lower-body injury. Forward Joe Pavelski was given a maintenance day yesterday,

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian will be out four to eight weeks with a fractured jaw.

Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith will be out two to four weeks with a concussion.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is “a little banged up” according to coach Mike Yeo. He’s day-to-day and questionable for Saturday.

Forward Cam Atkinson missed practice with an illness.

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken coach on defenseman Jamie Oleksiak: “We’ll have a conversation after practice with where he’s at. But if he’s not ready absolutely now, he’s very close.”

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin returned to the lineup last night. Forward Auston Matthews was able to play.

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase left last night’s game for precautionary measures.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone said that his issue has been bothering him on and off even before the season started. He’s missed time on four different occasions. It could take some time to heal.