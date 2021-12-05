NHl Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Rangers, Maple Leafs, and More

Eric Stephens: Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique left their game on Friday with a lower-body injury.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Jakub Zboril miss last night’s game and will be re-evaluated in the coming days.

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov left last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks missed last night’s game with non-COVID illness.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. Also out were Nazem Kadri (lower-body) and Bowen Byram.

Mike Chambers: Avs goaltender Darcy Kuemper could return to the lineup during their road trip.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is on the IR and is feeling better. Korpisalo has had multiple negative COVID tests.

Detroit Red Wings: Gustav Lindstrom left last night’s game early with a lower-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers: Coach Dave Tippett on Devin Shore: “He’s getting closer too. He’s day-to-day but needs a couple more practices. He won’t play but he’s getting close.”

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Mike Hoffman returned to the lineup last night.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “As for Igor Shesterkin, he had an MRI today and I’m hearing there was no long-term injury revealed. The #NYR will let him rest for the next 3 games before having him skate Thursday to test out the lower-body injury and determine a target date for his return.”

: Coach Gerald Gallant on goaltender Igor Shesterkin: “We feel real comfortable he’ll be ready to go in a week.” Vince Z. Mercogliano: Not going to get much on Shesterkin but the good news is that it sounds like it’s week-to-week and not month-to-month.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that forward Joe Farabee doesn’t require surgery. There is no timeline for him yet. Vigneault: “This is week to week. Is it two weeks? Is it four weeks? Is it six weeks? I don’t know.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Mike Sullivan on Evgeni Malkin: “He looks good. He looks strong. I think his progress is really encouraging… He’s one of the best players of his generation. He’s one of those guys that can change the outcome of the game in a couple shifts.”

David Alter: The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated forward Ondrej Kase and send Kyle Clifford to the AHL.

Elliotte Friedman: Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner missed last night’s game.

John Shannon: “That Jack Eichel is back skating is amazing. That he’s actually been back skating for almost 2 weeks in truly remarkable. People around Eichel believe he will actually be a better player when fully healed. I’m told “30 to 40” percent better.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forwards T.J. Oshie and Conor Sheary returned to the lineup.