NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Oilers, Wild, Predators, Devils, Lightning and Capitals

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique was on the ice for practice yesterday.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman John Moore missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith thumb has a partial tendon tear and could be out for one to two weeks.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek is not ready to return yet.

Sarah McLellan: Wild goaltender Cam Talbot practiced yesterday. He’s been out since the Winter Classic with a lower-body injury.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils AJ Greer left after taking a big hit along the boards.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat missed last night’s game and likely Saturday’s as well according to coach Jon Cooper. They will then see if he can go on their Californian road trip.

Joe Smith: Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh skated again and is close to returning.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has an upper-body injury and was held out of practice for precautionary reasons.