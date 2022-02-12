NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Sabres, Stars, Rangers, Flyers, Kraken and More

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Sonny Milano returned to the lineup last night.

Boston Bruins: Coach Bruce Cassidy said that Patrice Bergeron won’t play against the Senators. He was able to ride a stationary bike yesterday.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk practiced yesterday but might not play tonight.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that he hopes forward Casey Mittelstadt is now day-to-day. He still needs to talk to the medical staff. They are going to be careful as he hasn’t played much in the past four months.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa (lower-body) and defenseman Andrej Sekaras (upper-body) missed last night’s game.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher said he’s hopeful to play today if he gets medical clearance.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that Patric Hornqvist, Maxim Mamin and Noel Acciari are all progressing to return next week.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba will return to the lineup tonight.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko will be out “at least a month” with an upper-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Sean Couturier had back surgery yesterday and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will miss today’s game.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said they will make a decision in the next couple of weeks if defenseman Ryan Ellis needs surgery,

Fletcher said it’s 50-50 if forward Kevin Hayes plays again this season. Another surgery for Hayes hasn’t been ruled out.

Alison Luken: Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak returned to the lineup.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Marco Scandella is being evaluated for a lower-body injury that occurred Thursday night.

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Travis Hamonic practiced again yesterday.