NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Sabres, Stars, Wild, Canadiens, Senators and More

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Ryan Getzlaf is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron returned to the lineup last night.

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres forward Drake Caggiula had surgery for a herniated disc and will be out for six to eight months. Caggiula will go with a standard fusion surgery and not the one Jack Eichel went with.

” has been seeing some different specialists and gathered all the information and then made the decision a few days ago that he was moving forward with the surgery,” Adams said. “He saw obviously our doctor, a second opinion and a third opinion just to kind of gather more information. And that’s what he felt most comfortable with.”

Forward Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body) should be able to return to practice in the next few days.

Forward Zemgus Girgensons (lower-body) is a couple of weeks away.

Defenseman Will Butcher is more day-to-day than week-to-week.

Saad Yousuf: The Dallas Stars have put defenseman Andrej Sekera on the IR with an upper-body injury retroactive to January 28th.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba will be out longer than day-to-day with a lower-body injury according to coach Dean Evason.

“We talked yesterday that it’s lower body. I don’t even want to say day to day, it’s just, we’re evaluating as we go.”

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes when asked if Carey Price had a setback and that is why he isn’t on the ice: “From what I’ve heard, there’s still a possibility Carey will play this season,”

New York Islanders: Forward Josh Bailey is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth is on the IR for personal reasons.

NHL.com: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot won’t return this week due to an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Chabot is expected to return on Tuesday.

Goaltender Matt Murray could play in one of their game this weekend.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Mike Sullivan on Jason Zucker: “He has not been on the ice yet. He is continuing his rehab off the ice and is making progress there, but he is not on the ice yet.”

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Rudolfs Balcers returned to the lineup last night.

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy returned to the lineup.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella remains out with a lower-body injury.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti was being evaluated last night. They’ll have a better idea today, and the same for Andrew Copp.