NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Stars, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, Maple Leafs, and Canucks

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Troy Terry missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Craig Smith is questionable for tonight after taking a hit on Saturday.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa was injured during the warmups last night and missed the game.

Matthew DeFranks: Stars defenseman Esa Lindell remains out with an upper-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes left yesterday’s game and coach Lindy Ruff didn’t have an update after the game.

Amanda Stein: Devils forward Nathan Bastian also left the game and there was no update on him either.

Mike Morreale: Devils forward Pavel Zacha returned to the lineup yesterday afternoon.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin is progressing and will travel with the team.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome missed yesterday’s game.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko could practice sometime this week. He’s missed the past 27 games so it will take some time to get up to game speed.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Tyler Ennis left yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators Ennis’ season is over.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is dealing with an illness and his status for tonight is not known according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jake Muzzin won’t play tonight but is getting closer and could return at some point during their road trip.

Vancouver Canucks: Defenseman Tucker Poolman left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.