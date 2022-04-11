NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Wild, Senators, Predators, Lightning, Capitals and Jets

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup yesterday.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk left last night’s game with an upper-body injury

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild defensemen Jon Merrill and Matt Dumba remain out. Forward Nic Deslauriers missed yesterday’s game after blocking a shot in their previous game.

Jessi Pierce: Wild forward Matt Boldy returned to the lineup.

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators defenseman Victor Mete returned to the lineup. Forward Drake Batherson remains out and Tim Stutzle returned.

Wes Crosby of NHL.com: Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki didn’t return after taking a cross-check to the face from Evgeni Malkin.

Evgeni Malkin with an obvious cross-check to the face of Mark Borowiecki with the ref just watching. Blood on his face and everything. Wow. pic.twitter.com/gjiDEQN3go — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) April 10, 2022

Nashville Predators: Goaltender Juuse Saros is day-to-day with a no-COVID illness.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh returned to the lineup last night.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom was given the game off for body maintenance.

Jeff Hamilton: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is doubtful for tonight. He is traveling with the team and getting treatment.