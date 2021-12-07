NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Avs, Stars, Panthers, Canadiens, Wild, Rangers, Blues and Maple Leafs

Tom Gulitti: Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique isn’t traveling with the team on their road trip. He has a lower-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said they think that forward Nick Schmaltz and Jay Beagle could play by this weekend.

Forward Johan Larsson is still 10 to 14 days away.

Goaltender Carter Hutton is no longer in COVID protocol but he’s still dealing with an ankle injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper could be an option for Wednesday night.

Matthew DeFranks: A source is saying that Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop will be going on a conditioning stint this week.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers Mason Marchment was on the ice before practice in a no-contact jersey. Marchment has been out since November 8th.

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that Gustav Forsling could return tonight.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli and defenseman Joel Edmundson will be out for a couple of weeks.

Eric Engels: Edmundson won’t need to have surgery.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme on goaltender Carey Price: “It’s day-by-day with him. It’s unlikely he’s going to be back before Christmas.”

John Lu: Canadiens coach Ducharme said that forward Joel Armia and defenseman Jeff Petry are doubtful for tonight.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (lower-body) practiced yesterday. He’s not expected to play tonight but could be ready for their game against San Jose.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is traveling with the team to Chicago. Coach Gerard Gallant isn’t exactly sure when he’ll skate with the team, but reported over the weekend that their plan was to have him skate on Thursday and then see what the next steps are going to be.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that forward David Perron is doing okay and progressing well.

Lou Korac: Blues forward Robert Thomas has been playing through a lingering injury but will be given some time to rest.

OverDrive: Chris Johnston said that Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin is expected to miss two to three weeks.