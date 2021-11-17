NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Blackhawks, Panthers, Canadiens, Flyers, Golden Knights and More

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks forward Maxime Comtois was put on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes PR: Defenseman Anton Stralman missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King said that forward Tyler Johnson was going to be getting checked out by doctors again yesterday.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Kaut skated before practice in a no-contact jersey.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Trey Fix-Wolansky off the IR and assigned him to the AHL.

Florida Panthers: Forward Aleksander Barkov needed help off the ice after taking a knee-on-knee hit from New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield. Mayfield received a major penalty and a game misconduct.

George Richards: Barkov wasn’t able to put pressure on his left leg.

Here's the Mayfield hit on Barkov:

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (concussion) could return on Saturday. Forward Mike Hoffman will be put on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Dan Rosen: Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the lineup last night after missing the past six games after taking a puck to the head.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette tested his lower-body injury out and skated for five minutes.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was on the ice yesterday. During their last game, he was pulled by a concussion spotter.

New York Islanders: Defenseman Ryan Pulock is out with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated when they return home.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Sammy Blais is out for the season after tearing his right ACL.

Larry Brooks: Blais' surgery will be in a couple of weeks when the swelling goes down. New York Rangers: Blais will be placed on the IR and will be out for six to eight months.

Sammy Blais out for the remainder of the season after getting injured Sunday night vs the Devils

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault on defenseman Ryan Ellis who was put on the : “We’re in the evaluation process here. He’s seeing the doctor today and he’s seeing one tomorrow. So, until we get some results here, their findings, I won’t have anything for you for a couple days.”

Charlie O’Connor: Since Ellis was put on the LTIR, he’ll be out until at least December 8th against the Devils.

Chris Pinkert of NHL.com: St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist returned from his knee injury after missing eight months.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Erik Cernak might be able to return next week if he continues to make progress.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Petr Mrazek‘s recovery so far has been positive.

Forward Ilya Mikheyev has had the pins removed from the thumb recently. He’s been on the ice skating and has been taking part in meetings.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that defenseman Alec Martinez received some positive results from the medical tests on his facial lacerations.

DeBoer said that Martinez is closer to returning than defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights defenseman Whitecloud practiced with the team yesterday in a no-contact jersey.