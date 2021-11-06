NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Kings, Habs, Pens, Knights and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Trevor Zegras is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco won’t play this weekend but is getting close according to coach Andre Tourigny.

Eric Russo of BostonBruins.com: Nick Foligno and Anton Blidh practiced yesterday in no-contact jerseys. Both are dealing with upper-body injuries. Craig Smith didn’t practice.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine suffered an oblique strain during their game on Wednesday and will about be out for four to six weeks. He’s been put on the IR.

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have placed forward Sam Bennett on the IR.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Andreas Athanasiou is expected to make his season debut. Forward Lias Andersson will travel with the team and is questionable for their games against the Maple Leafs and Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens: Forwards Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin are expected to be in the lineup tonight.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Todd Reirden said that forward Bryan Rust will be a game-time decision on Saturday.

“We’ll have him talk over his availability tomorrow with our trainers and make the decision that puts him in the best position to have success.”

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel said that he’ll be having his artificial disc replacement surgery next Friday. Dr. Chad Prusmack will perform the surgery at the Rockey Mountain Spine clinic in Denver.

“He’s been kind of the catalyst behind all this and he’s somebody that I have extreme faith and trust in and confidence,”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha had shoulder surgery after their game Thursday night and is out indefinitely.

Samantha Pell: Mantha has been placed on the IR.