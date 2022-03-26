NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Bruins, Canadiens, Senators, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and More

Elliotte Teaford: Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf will be a game-time decision today. Forwards Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique didn’t practice yesterday but could play tonight. Troy Terry is expected to play.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes for forward Christian Fischer missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes forward Jay Beagle said that he was out with a sports hernia.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes Jack McBain will be out weeks and not days according to coach Andre Tourigny.

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron needs to get clearance this morning to return tonight, which is expected.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is unlikely to play but will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux practiced in a regular jersey.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury and as put on the IR. He’s at home after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID,

John Lu: Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher is out a week with a lower-body injury.

TSN 1200: The Ottawa Senators have activated forward Drake Batherson from the IR.

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and his day-to-day.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker practiced with teammates for the first time in non-contact jersey. He’s missed 34 of their last 35 games and 27 consecutive.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmth left last night’s game after a collision with a teammate.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Jack Campbell is progressing and if they wouldn’t have two games this weekend, he would have done more work yestreday. They expect Campbell to travel with the team to Boston and see how he is from there.

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have moved forward Reilly Smith from the IR to the LTIR. He adds $5 million to their LTI salary pool.

The Golden Knights have just under $7 million of usable LTIR salary space.

Danny Webster: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that Max Pacioretty had a set back and he won’t be available in the near future.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward Jansen Harkins left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.