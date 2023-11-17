NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Panthers, Habs, Devils, Rangers, Pens, Canucks and Jets

NHL.com: The Anaheim Ducks have placed forward Trevor Zegras on the IR retroactive to November 10th with a lower-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton (upper-body) and Matias Maccelli (upper-body) left last night’s game early.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are hoping to get defenseman Matt Grzelcyk back next Saturday (Nov. 25th) against the Rangers.

They’ll need to figure out something with their roster as they only have $2.6 million in space for his $3.6 million contract.

Nothing has changed with the status of Milan Lucic and Morgan Geekie. Coach Jim Montgomery:

“Looch, we don’t have a timeline definitively yet. And Geekie is going to be, at best, another week, but don’t hold me to that.”

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie needs medical clearance today and to be activated from the IR to play in tonight’s game.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres forward Alex Tuch said that he feels “good and ready” but it’s a “coach’s decision.”

“It’s a long season, so it was something that we didn’t want to flare up again. … Just wanted to be 100 percent.”

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zaitsev was put in the non-roster IR for personal reasons. Defenseman Jarred Tinordi is on the IR with an oblique injury.

Ben Pope: Zaitsev is out until next week at the earliest.

Tinordi and Andreas Athanasiou are week-to-week and not close to skating.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall was on the ice for their morning and is getting closer.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said they aren’t sure of defenseman Josh Manson‘s status for the road trip.

Dan Greenspan: Florida Panthers defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour could return to the lineup tonight. Coach Paul Maurice yesterday: “We’ll make a decision on whether they play tomorrow. It’s that soon now.”

Jonathan Davis: The Los Angeles Kings will have an update today on forward Pierre-Luc Dubois according to coach Todd McLellan. He was injured on a play where he was going hard to the net.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Eric Engels: Xhekaj is favoring his left shoulder/collarbone. Last year his season ended early with right shoulder surgery.

Xhekaj has gone to the locker room after taking a hit from Barbashev pic.twitter.com/3Kw9tAHo5c — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 17, 2023

Arpon Basu: Canadiens Rafael Harvey-Pinard is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He missed last night’s game.

Jim Biringer: New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier missed last night’s game.

Sam Kasan: Devils Lindy Ruff on forward Jack Hughes: “Jack is still progressing but he’s not quite ready.”

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: It’s believed that New York Rangers 24-year-old forward Filip Chytil has a concussion that he suffered on November 2nd. It’s believed to be his 4th concussion. Since 2018-19 he’s been injured in some way on 10 occasions.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman John Ludvig and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic have been sent to the AHL on a conditioning stint.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko wasn’t in the lineup last night.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi was on the ice again before practice. He was a in a no-contact jersey Wednesday with the team but not yesterday.