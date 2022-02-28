NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Flames, Oilers, Islanders, Sharks, Blues and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Goaltender John Gibson and forward Adam Henrique both missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Arizona Coyotes PR: Forward Liam O’Brien is week-to-week with an upper-body injury he suffered on Friday.

Ryan Pike: Michael Stone is the only extra defenseman the Calgary Flames have on their roster if Oliver Kylington is going to miss any time. The Flames only have about $594,000 in salary cap space for any immediate recall. Not enough for a recall.

Ryan Pike: The Flames practices this morning before leaving for Minnesota and we should find out then his Kylington’s stats. If they need to recall someone, they’ll have to send someone down.

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (upper-body) and Kailer Yamamoto were both out yesterday.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (lower-body) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (upper-body) missed last night’s games. Both are considered day-to-day.

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro will be out for six to eight weeks after having surgery to repair a broken leg (lower left fibula). There are eight and a half weeks left in the season.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that defenseman Erik Karlsson return to the lineup is “just around the corner.”

The Sharks are hoping that Karlsson will keep progressing, be able to practice on Thursday, and possibly play on the weekend.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist missed yesterdya’s game.

Cap Friendly: The Washington Capitals activated goaltender Vitek Vanecek and then sent him to the AHL on a conditioning stint.