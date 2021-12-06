NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Flames, Blackhawks, Oilers, Kings, Flyers, Pens, Lightning, Leafs, and Golden Knights

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks have put forward Ryan Getzlaf on the IR and recalled forward Benoit-Olivier Groulx.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Tyler Pitlick missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Riley Stillman (leg) and Jujhar Khaira (illness) returned to the lineup last night.

Edmonton Oilers: Defenseman Darnell Nurse was activated from the IR.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings activated forward Quinton Byfield from the IR and then loaned him to the Ontario Reign (AHL).

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Patrick Brown was activated from the IR and they reassigned forward Max Willman to the AHL.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Evgeni Malkin had a scheduled off day yesterday but did do some off-ice workouts.

Forward Brian Boyle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Eduardo Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph returned to the lineup last night.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Defenseman Erik Cernak missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t have an update on Sandin’s injury after the game. (He left the game after a knee-on-knee hit)

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson has been activated from the IR and returned to the lineup last night.

The Golden Knights still have three players on the IR/LTIR – Jack Eichel, Alec Martinez and Nolan Patrick.