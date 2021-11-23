NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Oilers, Panthers, Canadiens, Predators, Lightning, Golden Knights and More

Alyson Lozoff: Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell returned to the lineup last night.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju returned to the lineup last night.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera missed Saturday’s game with an illness. He was back on the ice yesterday.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith could return in early to mid December. At this point it’s not looking like Smith will need surgery.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov was on the ice again yesterday. Have been told that he’s been skating hard and feeling good. He is officially still listed as week-to-week.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that goaltender Carey Price hasn’t skated since last Monday. He’s been doing off-ice work to build strength and continued treatment.

The Canadiens are waiting for medical clearance for goaltender Jake Allen today. He could play on Wednesday if cleared from his concussion.

John Lu: Canadiens coach Ducharme said that defenseman Joel Edmundson will travel with the team on their road trip to Washington and Buffalo. He will practice with the team on the road and are hopeful to be able to return to the lineup next week.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette could return on Wednesday. Forward Mike Hoffman will be out for at least anther week.

After Mathieu Perreault’s second eye surgery, his vision still isn’t 100 percent. Coach Ducharme said there is still optimism that he will be okay.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg, who is on the IR with an upper-body injury, was on the ice for their morning skate and in a no-contact jersey. Last week head coach John Hynes said that Forsberg was “trending in the right direction” and was skating on his own.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes practiced for about 30 minutes in a limited capacity.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators defenseman Josh Brown left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes is traveling the team on their two-game road trip but he isn’t expected to play.

: Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that forward Kevin Hayes reinjured himself. He traveled with the team to get treatment in Tampa and will stay there for a few days. Olivia Reiner: Hayes is listed as week-to-week.

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Tampa Bay Lightning head coach John Cooper said that they are still “waiting for more information” on Brayden Point’s injury before putting a timeline on it.

Point is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

ICYMI, this was #GoBolts‘ Point slamming into the boards last night vs. NJD, about halfway through the third period. He got up on his own power and took the penalty shot he was awarded and skated the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/4jsZIHgnPl — (@faiello_mari) November 21, 2021

Justin Emerson: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is traveling with the team but wasn’t ready to go last night. There is a chance that he’s able to play on Wednesday.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore returned to the lineup last night.