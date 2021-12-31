NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Panthers, Canadiens, Islanders, Flyers, Penguins and More

Anaheim Ducks: Head coach Dallas Eakins on Cam Fowler: “He’s gonna come on the trip, so that’s encouraging. So far it looks like he’s more banged up than long-term injury. We’re just gonna go day by day and see how fast all of this settles down. To have him joining us is a sigh of relief.”

Chicago Blackhawks: Forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Jujhar Khaira have been activated from the IR.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist and Patrik Laine were activated off the IR.

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets Gregory Hofmann is away from the team for personal reasons.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that Sam Bennett missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness: “He woke up this morning and wasn’t feeling great.”

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme said they hope to have Jonathan Drouin back in the lineup tomorrow.

Forward Brendan Gallagher is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

New York Islanders: Forward Kyle Palmieri has been placed on the IR with a lower-body injury retroactive to December 16th.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Sean Couturier has been put on the IR with an upper-body injury and is week-to-week.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that forwards Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust will be game-time decisions on Sunday.

Seattle Kraken: Forward Jaden Schwartz is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that Oskar Sundqvist will return on Saturday but is not sure on Brayden Schenn.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Max Pacioretty will be out indefinitely after having wrist surgery yesterday.

Danny Webster: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone and goaltender Robin Lehner are listed as day-to-day but not ruled out for tonight.