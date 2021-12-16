NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Sabres, Avs, Panthers, Canadiens, Rangers, Flyers and More

Anaheim Ducks: Coach Dallas Eakins said that Josh Mahura and his upper-body injury will be out “a little bit” and the Max Comtois (hand) is “super close to returning.”

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres Alex Tuch is getting closer to returning according to coach Don Granato.

“He is close. He’s going to go through a couple days of contact and then we’ll get a better picture of strength, response. It won’t be within the next five days, but it could be soon after that.”

Defenseman Robert Hagg has returned to Buffalo to get further testing on an undisclosed injury. He’s missed the past three games.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Ryan Murray has skated the past two days but there is no timeline on his return.

Defenseman Bowen Byram has been working out but hasn’t started skating. They are being ‘cautiously optimistic.”

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette when asked if they are hopeful that Aleksander Barkov can return in their next game or two: “Yeah, I mean he’s week-to-week, day-to-day. Once he starts skating we’ll have a better feel of when he’s gonna be back.”

Brunette said that Barkov’s injury isn’t his knee and that it’s an upper-body injury.

David Dwork: Panthers forward Mason Marchment remains week-to-week. Forward Noel Acciari remains month-to-month.

NHL.com: Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Josh Anderson (upper-body) is expected to be out for eight weeks starting back on December 2nd.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that forward Artemi Panarin left with a minor lower-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that forward Joel Farabee continues to progress and took part in a full practice yesterday. He won’t travel with the team and it doesn’t like he’ll be ready for Saturday. Would guess that a return next week is a good possibility.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that forward Kevin Labanc will have surgery on his dislocated shoulder.

Sheng Peng: Labanc could be out for three months and will be put on the IR and not the LTIR.

NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. Lightning coach Jon Cooper:

“Cernak will be a little longer. I know I don’t have any definitive dates. Definitely not before Christmas.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson (upper-body) skated yesterday at their optional skate in a no-contact jersey. He continues to progress.

Capitals PR: Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom was activated off the IR and forward Anthony Mantha was added to the LTIR.