NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Canadiens, Rangers, Kraken, Lightning, Leafs and More

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks forward Max Comtois (hand surgery) was on the ice before practice. He wasn’t using a stick and was just skating.

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Ryan Getzlaf missed last night’s game and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Sabres PR: Injury updates.

Craig Anderson – month-to-month with an upper-body injury.

Drake Caggiula – week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Dustin Tokarski – week-to-week with COVID

Alex Tuch – week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy is in concussion protocol after taking a hit from Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin.

Forward Jujhar Khaira didn’t practice yesterday due to a non-COVID illness.

Mark Lazerus: Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson will be out for about three months after having neck surgery.

Johnson’s doctor, Michael Terry, on his neck: “After trying to manage his neck pain conservatively for the past couple of weeks, Tyler underwent neck surgery today. The prognosis is good.”

Elliotte Friedman: Johnson is having artificial disc replacement surgery like Jack Eichel but from a different doctor.

Here’s a look at the Tyler Johnson neck injury from Oct. 29. He reportedly had artificial disc replacement surgery today and will miss approximately three months. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/6RLdTyXOR6 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 3, 2021

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was put on the IR retroactive to Wednesday. He’s out with a non-COVID illness.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno was back on the ice yesterday. He’s missed the past three games with an upper-body injury.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair and defenseman Aaron Ekblad weren’t on the ice yesterday.

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Jeff Petry has an upper-body injury and won’t travel with the team.

New Jersey Devils: The Devils activated Jesper Boqvist from the IR.

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant on Igor Shesterkin: “They’re telling me it’s not as bad as it looks.” They are saying it’s a minor lower-body injury.

This hurts to watch pic.twitter.com/XrB1dtV2x5 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 4, 2021

Philadelphia Flyers: Coach Alain Vigneault said that Joel Farabee is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Adam Kimelman: Flyers forward Patrick Brown (thumb) was on the ice yesterday. He won’t play on Sunday but appears ahead of schedule. Forward Derick Brassard (hip) is out on Sunday but skated for 15 minutes.

Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken forwards Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz are listed as day-to-day. Coach Dave Hakstol said Eberle skated yesterday and Schwartz hasn’t started skating yet. Forward Calle Jarnkrok is also day-to-day.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Nikita Kucherov is progressing and on the same timeline. He likely won’t be returning before the new year but is getting closer to starting to skate.

Lightning forward Brayden Point is ahead of Kucherov according to Cooper.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies (AHL) on a LTIR conditioning loan.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that x-rays on defenseman Morgan Rielly came back negative. He blocked a shot on their road trip. He is expected to be in the lineup.

Mark Masters: Leafs coach Keefe said that forward Ondrej Kase practiced and is “trending towards a return.” He is traveling with the team.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that forwards Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Conor Sheary were all cleared for contact.