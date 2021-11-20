NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Oilers, Panthers, Canadiens, Devils and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Max Comtois had surgery on Thursday and will be out for about six weeks. They removed a small bone in his hand.

John Hoven: Ducks forward Rickard Rakell is getting close to returning to the lineup.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that defenseman Henri Jokiharju should be an option for them next week. He needs more practice time to get back up to speed.

Defenseman Robert Hagg was given a maintenance day and will be back on the ice today.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel is likely to return today.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers defensemen Darnell Nurse and Slater Koekkoek have been put on the IR.

The Oilers have moved goaltender Mike Smith from the IR to the LTIR to create enough salary cap space to allow them to recall defensemen William Lagesson and Philip Broberg.

: Nurse will be out for two to three weeks with a broken finger. Koekkoek will be out for three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Mike Smith is “week-to-week, at best” with a lower-body injury according to coach Dave Tippett.

Derek Ryan is day-to-day with concussion-like symptoms. He likely won’t be available tonight but hopefully he’ll be ready for their road trip next week.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Noel Acciari and his upper-body injury are progressing. Acciari is “champing at the bit” but is still aways away.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is doubtful for tonight.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadiens forwards Mike Hoffman, Cedric Paquette, and Paul Byron, as well as defenseman Joel Edmundson skated yesterday.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils Tyce Thompson will be having shoulder surgery in the next few days according to sources. He could be out for several months.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that forwards T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd are “possibilities” for today’s game against the San Jose Sharks.