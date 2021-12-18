NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Sabres, Canes, Blackhawks, Stars, Oilers, Wild, Rangers, Pens, and Jets

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Max Comtois returned to the lineup after missing the past 16 games after having hand surgery.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Anders Bjork missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that both Jalen Chatfield and Jordan Martinook are “not close” to returning from their lower-body injuries. Martinook could start skating soon but is a ways away from turning.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks Calvin de Haan missed practice with a non-COVID illness.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks coach Derek King said that Jujhar Khaira (concussion protocol) skated on his own and added that “he’s feeling a lot better.”

Saad Yousuf: The Dallas Stars have activated forward Roope Hintz from the IR. Forward Joel Kiviranta was put on the IR with an upper-body injury retroactive to December 11th.

Edmonton Oilers: Defenseman Kris Russell was moved to the LTIR and defenseman Markus Niemelainen was put on the IR.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon reaggravated his lower-body.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin was sharing the net with Keith Kinkaid at practice.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Mike Sullivan on the status of Brian Boyle: “He will not be available tonight. He will be day-to-day with a lower-body injury.”

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward David Gustafsson left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.