NHL Injury Updates: Edmonton Oilers, Filip Chytil, Ryan Strome and Brayden Point

Tony Brar: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse tore his hip flexor and won’t require surgery according to GM Ken Holland.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Holland on other Oilers injuries.

Forward Leon Draisaitl suffered a high ankle sprain when he was slammed to the ice by LA Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson.

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was playing with a shoulder injury.

Forward Jesse Puljujarvi suffered a shoulder injury in Game 4 and will be out for four to six weeks.

Forward Kailer Yamamoto is in concussion protocol.

Five to seven other Oilers were playing with minor injuries.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: GM Holland said that at this time nobody is expected to need surgery. Over the next couple of days they will make their final decisions.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that Filip Chytil and Ryan Strome will be game-time decisions for Game 5.

Sean Farrell of Lohud: Rangers coach Gallant didn’t have an update on Chytil or Strome yesterday. Gallant did say that Strome had been “real close” to playing in Game 4 on Tuesday, who was a late scratch with a lower-body injury.

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point hasn’t been ruled out of Game 5 tonight. Coach Jon Cooper yesterday.

“I can honestly answer this question with, ‘I don’t know,’” Cooper said about Point’s status. “I’ll find out when I get on the plane so I’ll have an answer for tomorrow. Now, we’re getting to the point where, every day, I don’t know if there will be definitive outs. … I’d be surprised if he plays this next game, honestly, but I’m not going to sit here and say he’s out for the series anymore.”