NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Avs, Canadiens, Devils, Penguins, Sharks, and Canucks

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Calle Jarnkrok returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with a non-COVID illness.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Valeri Nichushkin is good to go. Forward Samuel Girard has been cleared to return on Friday.

Forward Gabriel Landeskog could start skating and forward Nazem Kadri won’t be far behind. Both are expected to be back in the lineup by the playoffs.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki is traveling with the team to New Jersey.

Goaltender Carey Price won’t play in either New Jersey or Toronto this weekend.

: Coach Martin St. Louis said that Price will travel with the team to New Jersey. Eric Engels: Would circle Monday at home for Price. He should be back next week either way.

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Justin Barron and forward Paul Byron won’t travel with the team to New Jersey and Toronto.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff hasn’t ruled out forward Yegor Sharangovich for their game against the Canadiens. They’ll see how he’s doing this morning.

Amanda Stein: Devils forward Jimmy Vesey had an MRI yesterday afternoon. Should have an update today.

Amanda Stein: Doesn’t sound like Devils forward Nathan Bastian will be ready to go tonight.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker was back at practice in a regular jersey.

Forward Brock McGinn skated in a no-contact jersey. He’s missed the past 12 games with an upper-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Zucker is listed as day-to-day and added: “He’s going to travel with us to New York. We’ll see how it goes, but we’re certainly encouraged by what we saw today. He had a good practice.”

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Jonah Gadjovich isn’t having trouble gripping his stick and John Leonard went for a CT scan yesterday.

Brendan Batchelor: The Vancouver Canucks won’t have an update on Brock Boeser until tomorrow according to coach Bruce Boudreau: “We’ll know more about the scenario when we get back home on Friday.”

Harman Dayal: The Canucks have activated Kyle Burroughs from the IR.