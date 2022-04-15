NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Blackhawks, Stars, Senators, Predators, Penguins, Leafs, and the Jets

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington returned to the lineup last night.
Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan returned to the lineup.
Bruce LaVine: Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov returned to the lineup last night.
Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph didn’t finish Tuesday’s game after taking a hit from Red Wings Moritz Seider. He missed last night’s game.
Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Matt Luff missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.
Paul Skrbina: Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Forwards Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues returned to the lineup after being out with a non-COVID illness.
Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game.
Sara Orlesky: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler will return to the lineup tonight according to coach Dave Lowry.
Forward Mark Scheifele won’t be traveling with the team and remains day-to-day.
Sara Orlesky: Jets forward Jansen Harkins will be a game-time decision tonight.
Forward Cole Perfetti was on the ice for 7-15 minutes yesterday. He continues to rehab.
- Murat Ates: Perfetti will be traveling with the team on their road trip and will be skating.