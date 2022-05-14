NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Hurricanes, Panthers, Rangers, Penguins and Capitals

Ryan Pike: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev didn’t play at all in the third period.

Ryan Pike: “On Michael Raffl’s goal, Chris Tanev lost his footing, slid to the side of the net, then had Raffl land on his lower body (and then fall stick-first onto his neck/head). Tanev played two shifts after this. Having a 200lb man land on your hips and/or neck on the ice would suck.”

Sara Civ: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen didn’t practice yesterday. Forward Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook were full participants in practice.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He didn’t travel with the team to Washington.

New York Rangers: Tyler Motte received clearance to return yesterday and returned to the lineup.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Mike Sullivan on Sidney Crosby yesterday: “He skated this morning with Ty Hennes. He will not play tonight.”

: Sullivan on Crosby: “Sid is in a good place.” Emily Kaplan: Multiple sources have said that Crosby has a concussion. One of the positive signs is that he was on the ice skating yesterday morning,

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman Brian Dumoulin is still going through his off-ice recovery and his status remains the same.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry remained out.

Dan Kingerski: Penguins Jarry was on the ice for practice yesterday and was taking some shots from teammates.

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins forward Rickard Rakell had been a game-time decision last night but wasn’t ready to go.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins coach Sullivan on Brian Boyle: “He’s being evaluated for a lower-body injury. That’s tough because he’s a good penalty killer for us. These games are hard. They are physical. When you go to 11 forwards that early on the game, it places a physical burden on the rest of the group.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson skated on his own yesterday but did not skate with the team.