NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Kings, Devils, Maple Leafs, Utah, and the Jets

Salim Nadim Valji: Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri left practice early after colliding knee-on-knee with teammate Blake Coleman.

Salim Nadim Valji: Flames coach Ryan Huska on Kadri: “From the way it looked, I think we got off lucky.”

Calgary Flames: Not practicing yesterday were Jake Bean (lower-body), Matt Coronato (lower-body), Martin Pospisil (lower-body), and MacKenzie Weegar (maintenance day).

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is listed as month-to-month as he needs surgery to repair a fractured ankle.

Frank Seravalli: Sources say that Doughty’s surgery will also likely involve some tendon repair. A timeline hasn’t been set but an estimate is 10-14 weeks.

Jeremy Swayman and Igor Shesterkin Could Finally Get NHL Goalie Their Fair Share

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce took part in their pregame skate yesterday but he’s not close to game action according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

“He’s not close to playing at this point but it was just encouraging to get him on the ice with more humans,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “He’s been skating by himself for the most part, and with one or two other injured guys, but good to get him with the group. He’s got a great energy about him so just having him around the guys … they enjoyed it. I’m sure it was exciting for him to get out there and it’s great for us to get a look at him, but it’s just a small step in his process.”

Erik Haula got into the lineup last night, he first game of the preseason. He was out with an illness.

Lance Hornby: Toronto Maple Leafs injury updates:

Forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander practiced yesterday.

Not on the ice were John Tavares (lower-body), Alex Steeves (lower-body) and Calle Jarnkrok (lower-body).

Defenseman Dakota Mermis is out a few weeks after jaw surgery,

Forward Connor Dewar is still out with the shoulder injury.

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club coach Andre Tourigny on if 2024 first-round draft pick Tij Iginla will get into any preseason games: “If everything goes well, practice tomorrow, we can hope for him to be in on Sunday.”

NHL Rumors: Brock Boeser Has One-Year Left on his Contract

Cole Bagley: Utah coach Tourigny on forward Nick Bjugstad: “He’s quite far away, weeks still.”

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley will be out for at least four weeks as he needs knee surgery.