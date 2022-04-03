NHL Injury Updates: Flamse, Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Canadiens, Devils, Sharks, Blues and Jets

Elliotte Friedman: Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan will have hip surgery and his season is over.

Kristen Anderson: Flames GM Brad Treliving said he didn’t know how long Monahan’s hip has been bothering him: “He went to work with a smile on his face. Doesn’t bitch. Doesn’t whine. It’s, ‘What can I do to help the team?’ That’s what Sean Monahan is all about.”

Pat Steinberg: Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington is day-to-day with an injury.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Nazem Kadri “will miss some time” but is expected to return before the playoffs.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Dylan Larkin and defenseman Filip Hronek are both dealing with minor injuries and it’s not known for sure if they are able to play today.

Montreal Canadiens: Goaltender Carey Price had skated a couple of times last week and his rehab is progressing well.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forwards Janne Kuokkanen and Andreas Johnsson returned to the lineup.

San Jose Sharks PR: The Sharks have activated defenseman Mario Ferraro off the IR.

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: The Sharks are deciding on whether to shut forward Kevin Labanc down for the season or not. His shoulder after surgery appears to be healing well but they are wondering about giving him more time to heal. Coach Bob Boughner:

“I think (out of an abundance of caution), I think there’s a chance they want to look at the risk/reward, see how many games are left in the season and is it worth it or not,” Boughner said of a Labanc return.

“The more time he has, obviously, the better the rehab process going to be, so it might come to a point in time where we might shut him down for the season. But he feels good. Every day he comes, he’s stronger and (the shoulder is in) a really good spot, but it’s just a matter of risk/reward at this point.”

Labanc has been out since December 11th and had recently started taking contact at practice.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou and Logan Brown missed yesterday’s game with an illness.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward Jansen Harkins left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.