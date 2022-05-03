NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Avs, Habs, Predators, Devils, Senators, Penguins, and Maple Leafs

Emily Kaplan: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen skated on Sunday but not yesterday. He has a sprained knee and there is no structural damage.

It doesn’t seem like he’ll be ready for Game 2. He’ll need to get into a few practices before he’s ready.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri missed his practice again yesterday with a non-COVID illness.

Ryan Boulding: Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog should be good to go for Game 1.

Sean Farrell: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is seeking a second opinion on his knee. He’s still experiencing swelling in his surgically repaired knee.

“This is definitely tough,” Price said, “but I’ve always been a fighter and I’ve always been a clawer so I’m not giving up. So I’m going to continue to do my best to prepare for next season.”

Another knee surgery is “on the table” according to Price.

Peter Baugh: Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros will miss their first two playoff games and then they will reassess him.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes said that his recovery is going well but he hasn’t started skating yet but is working his way towards it.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray confirmed he was dealing with post-concussion syndrome.

He missed the final 25 games after a collision on March 4th against the Arizona Coyotes. He was on the ice up until late last week.

“It was a diagnosed concussion and I’m still feeling the lingering effects of it, you could say,” Murray said Saturday. “I’ve definitely seen a lot of progress since the injury itself, so that’s a positive.

“I’m just focused on getting over this last couple of hurdles heading into the off-season and getting ready for next season.”

He has two years left on his contract at a $6.75 million salary cap hit. Though nobody is thinking about it now, he could be a LTIR candidate if he’s not ready to start the season.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Jason Zucker is progressing really well: “Zucker’s timetable to return could be accelerated. Skated before practice earlier.”

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin wasn’t ready to go for Game 1 last night.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase returns to the lineup after being out since March 19th with a concussion.

Elliotte Friedman: Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting wasn’t ready to return last night.