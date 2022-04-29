NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Avs, Oilers, Wild, Predators, Devils, Penguins, Blues, Leafs and Capitals

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi returned to the lineup. He’s been dealing with a lower-body injury.

Jesse Montano: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was on the ice for their team skate yesterday morning in a no-contact jersey.

Kyle Fredrickson: Avs coach Jared Bednar on Landeskog: “Gabe is good. Taking steps forward. … Still the plan is for him to be ready for Game 1.”

Jack Michaels: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse hasn’t started skating and there is no other update.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello and defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Matt Dumba all skated yesterday.

Alex Daugherty of A to Z Sports: A source said that Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros has a high ankle injury that could keep him out for four to six weeks.

Here is what seems to be Saros’s injury. Roughly 7:52 left in the 3rd, his left skate gets hung up on the post. He’s clearly laboring after this and exits at the next whistle. #Preds pic.twitter.com/yTGy8EIuvc — Jeff Adams (@JeffAdams) April 27, 2022

TSN: Chris Johnston on Saros: “The injury that he suffered earlier this week in the game against Calgary was described to me as one that would typically keep a player out for weeks. Now, Saros and the Predators are going to do everything they can to shorten that timeline to get him back as soon as possible. But certainly with Round 1 starting in a matter of days it sounds like the Predators are down to Connor Ingram or David Rittich in their net.”

Brooks Bratten: Predators coach John Hynes said that Jeremy Lauzon (lower-body) could return either tonight or in the playoffs.

Catherine Bogart: New Jersey Devils forwards Nico Hischier and Tomas Tatar missed last night’s game with an illness.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Jason Zucker was being evaluated yesterday for an undisclosed injury. He say if it was a new injury or something related to the core muscle injury he was dealing with earlier.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Tom Timmermann: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Marco Scandella won’t play tonight but could be ready for Game 1.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues coach Berube said they expect David Perron and Robert Bortuzzo to play tonight but not Brayden Schenn and Scandella.

David Alter: The Toronto Maple Leafs will rest Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Jack Campbell tonight.

David Alter: Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting skated again yesterday. He’s out with an undisclosed injury.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe is encouraged with Bunting being able to skate every day. He was able to put in a bit of extra work yesterday.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

He had a good practice yesterday and his status for tonight is not known yet.