NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Avs, Panthers, Predators, Rangers, and Penguins

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that there are no new updates on goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Forward Jordan Martinook was on the ice yesterday morning.

Vic Lombardi: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that goaltender Darcy Kuemper will be okay and will be good to go for round 2.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment missed last night’s game.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros said he heard a ‘pop’ when he injured his ankle back on April 26th. He missed their final two regular-season games and all four playoff games.

“We were on the , and I back post really hard,” Saros explained. “And at the same time, I was kind of trying to seal the short side, and I kind of fell on top of my leg awkwardly. I felt it pop right away, and then two more minutes and made a couple more saves, but every time I went up and down, it just felt really bad. So, that’s when I kind of knew it was going to be a while.”

Saros is back on the ice and it will be a few more weeks until it’s fully healed.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren returned to the lineup last night.

Dan Rosen: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan this morning on Crosby: “Sidney Crosby will be evaluated when he goes back to Pittsburgh with us today. His injury is an upper-body injury. I’m not going to get into more specifics with that.”

Dan Kingerski: Coach Sullivan when asked if he thought there was intent by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

“Did you see the hit?” “I did” “Then I probably have the same opinion as you do.”

This hit has kept Sidney Crosby out since the second period. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/AcN9kAH8wn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 12, 2022

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Sullivan said that goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Rickard Rakell made a big jump in their recovery yesterday. They are both still considered day-to-day.

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin is progressing off-ice but hasn’t started skating.