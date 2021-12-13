NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avalanche, Panthers, Kings, Predators, Penguins and Blues

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho missed last night’s game with an illness.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks Reese Johnson broke his clavicle on Saturday night and was placed on the IR.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche Jacob MacDonald was stretchered off the ice after a hit from Ryan Lomberg.

Peter Baugh: Avs coach Jared Bednar on the hit: “I think it might’ve been clean. I only got the one angle at it.” “It’s unfortunate, but it’s either a legal hit or it’s not. … Physicality is part of the game.”

Peter Baugh: MacDonald was alert, responsive and had full movement as he was being evaluated at the arena.

Cap Friendly: The Avalanche but defenseman Ryan Murray on the LTIR.

Peter Baugh: Avs forward Gabriel Landeskog will be out for two weeks with a lower-body injury.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers Aleksander Barkov, Anthony Duclair and Maxim Mamin missed last night’s game.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alex Edler is out ‘long-term’ according to coach Todd McLellan.

Dan Rosen: Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons returned to the lineup and forward Matt Duchene remains out with an upper-body injury.

Penguins PR: The Pittsburgh Penguins have put forward Jake Guentzel on the IR retroactive to December 6th.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Brayden Schenn left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Jordan Kyrou missed last night’s games with an upper-body injury.