NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Panthers, Canadiens, Penguins and More

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that they will wait until after their morning skate today to see how defenseman Brett Pesce can go or not.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks Brandon Hagel is still day-to-day but is doing better. Mike Hardman has a non-COVID related illness. Tyler Johnson is not traveling with the team.

Puck Pedia: The Blackhawks activated defenseman Caleb Jones from the LTIR.

TSN: The Blackhawks have put Tyler Johnson on the LTIR retroactive to October 29th with neck soreness.

Colorado Avalanche: Avs defenseman Bowen Byram is traveling with the team and is hopeful to return to the lineup soon.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that goaltender Braden Holtby skated yesterday. He’ll travel with the team but likely won’t be available for Saturday night.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that Aleksander Barkov will be out week-to-week and won’t need surgery.

George Richards: Panthers Joe Thornton should be activated from the IR.

Minnesota Wild: Forward Matt Boldy was activated from the IR and assigned to the AHL.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Bucharme said that goaltender Carey Price skated a couple of days ago. Defenseman Joel Edmundson will take part in their morning skate on Saturday but he won’t play. Forward Mathieu Perreault had another eye surgery.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Tyce Thompson was put on the IR with an upper-body injury.

New York Islanders: Defenseman Ryan Pulock will be out for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that Patrick Brown has a dislocated thum and could be week-to-week.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins Mike Sullivan on Evgeni Malkin: “He’s done really well up to this point. We’re excited. I had an opportunity to see him the other day and was really encouraged with his strength on the ice and how he’s progressed. He’s on track to where we think he’s going to trend to a return to play.”

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube didn’t have an update on Brayden Schenn. Schenn is skating but it doesn’t sound like he’s any closer to returning.

Sara Orlesky: Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny won’t travel with the team and will remain in Winnipeg. He’ll continue to skate.