NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Canadiens, Islanders, Senators, Flyers, Blues, Leafs, Capitals and Jets

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens forwards Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia are not out long term but are not day-to-day.

Armia’s face is swollen after being hit by a skate boot on Thursday.

Dvorak was skating but is not. They are saying that it isn’t a setback though.

Arpon Basu: Former Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme had previously said that Dvorak had been medically cleared but that is not the case. He remains on the IR and never received clearance. He was skating but is no longer.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz thinks that forward Oliver Wahlstrom (upper-body) could return to the lineup tonight. They will see how he feels in the morning.

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray could at least be a backup tonight. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson was re-assigned to the AHL.

Philadelphia Flyers: Goaltender Carter Hart missed yesterday’s game with an eye infection. The Flyers activated Rasmus Ristolainen and Patrick Brown from the IR and placed Wade Allison on the IR.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Vladimir Tarasenko skated yesterday and coach Craig Berube expects him to be in the lineup tonight.

James Mirtle: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin went to the hospital in Montreal to get tests after leaving last night’s game and remained in Montreal.

Rick Dhaliwal: Some think that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs could be out for two months with broken ribs.

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that Burroughs is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha skated yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Samantha Pell: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, defenseman Justin Schultz, and goaltender Vitek Vanecek were all on the ice with regular jerseys. All have upper-body injuries. Oshie and Vanecek remain on the IR.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Winnipeg Jets have activated forward Adam Brooks and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu from the IR and placed forward Cole Perfetti on the IR.