NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Kings, Predators, Rangers, Penguins and Blues

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook left last night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour after the game on Martinook’s injury: “That one is going to be questionable. He looked pretty rough in .”

Chip Alexander: Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta was able to backup last night.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators coach John Hynes said that goaltender Juuse Saros “will not be in” for Game 3 tonight. He’s still out with a lower-body injury,

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that forward Barclay Goodrow likely won’t play in any more first-round games due to a lower-body injury.

Mollie Walker: Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on losing Goodrow for the series: “It’s not like he’s gone, he’s here today. He’s still around. He’s a big part of what we do. His attitude, his energy is still around the rink. But next guy up and hopefully he gets back as soon as he can.”

Mollie Walker: Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren will be a game-time decision today.

Mollie Walker: Rangers forward Tyler Motte has started skating.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Goaltender Casey DeSmith had core muscle surgery yesterday morning and will be out for the remainder of the playoffs.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Forward Rickard Rakell skated yesterday morning and is day-to-day.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry continues to rehab and wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

Chris Pinkert: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug left last night’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury.

The Blues are already without defenseman Nick Leddy (upper-body) and Robert Bortuzzo (upper-body).