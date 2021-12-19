NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Stars, Oilers, Canadiens, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, Kraken and the Jets

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Dallas Stars: Forward Tanner Kero was “conscious, alert and responsive” after the game. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Prayers for Tanner Kero. Not good. pic.twitter.com/zYnhCkxSmD — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) December 19, 2021

Jack Michaels: Edmonton Oilers forward Kyle Turris missed last night’s game after blocking a shot against the Blue Jackets.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Oilers activated Slater Koekkoek from the IR.

Chantal Machabee: The Montreal Canadiens put forwards Joel Armia and Mathieu Perreault on the IR.

New York Rangers: Goaltender Igor Shesterkin was activated off the IR.

Adam Kimelman: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that defenseman Nikita Zaitsev will be out for about four weeks with a heel injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Evgeni Malkin had limited contact at practice: “He was not a full participant. The practice didn’t involve a whole lot of contact. But his participation was as close as we’ve gotten to 100%. The fact that he’s participating the way he is is real exciting for the group.”

Marisa Ingemi: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol didn’t have an update on forward Brandon Tanev.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward David Gustafsson is day-to-day. Forward Evgeny Svechnikov will be out longer than that according to coach Dave Lowry.