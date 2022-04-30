NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Stars, Oilers, Wild, Predators, Rangers, Capitals and More

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo and goaltender Craig Anderson remained out last night.

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is questionable for Game 1. Hurricanes coach Rob Brind’Amour on Andersen.

“Obviously, if he doesn’t touch the ice, he’s not going to play. That’s for sure. You can kind of gauge that. If he gets on the ice, I’m not going to count anything out. He’s doing everything he can. Obviously if he’s ready to go, that’s on the table for us for sure.”

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that Andersen has been working out daily but there is no timetable.

NHL.com: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Tony Brar: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has had a good couple of days but didn’t play last night and there was no update.

NHL.com: Minnesota Wild defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Matt Dumba returned to the lineup last night.

Michael Russo: Wild forward Mats Zuccarello missed last night’s game. Coach Dean Evason is hopeful that he can play in Game 1.

Minnesota Wild: Forward Marcus Foligno left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: Nashville Predators defenseman Juuse Saros could be ready for Game 1.

New York Islanders: Defenseman Sebastian Aho missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

NHL.com: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp missed their second consecutive game last night but they will be ready for Game 1 according to coach Gerard Gallant.

“Just day to day, getting better, just being cautious,” Gallant said. “I fully expect them . Just being safe.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Tristan Jarry and Jason Zucker: “Tristan has been going through rehab every day and is continuing to do that. I don’t have any new news for you at this point with Zuck.”

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn and Marco Scandella didn’t play last night.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point didn’t play last night and defenseman Jan Rutta returned.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (upper-body) skated again yesterday but didn’t play. Coach Peter Laviolette said that sitting out last night wasn’t precautionary. It was Ovechkin’s third straight game that he missed.