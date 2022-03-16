NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Stars, Panthers, Canadiens, Blues, Canucks and More

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres Don Granato said forward Zemgus Girgensons is ready to return. Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald likely won’t travel with the teams. Defenseman Colin Miller and Will Butcher are getting in game shape and sense they will get into one of their next two games.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith has received clearance to return. His hearing in his left ear hasn’t fully returned but doctors said that it should eventually and without requiring surgery.

Dave Maetzold: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek said that he’ll be ready to play tonight.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Braden Holtby (lower-body) was on the ice yesterday morning but is not ready yet.

Dallas Stars: GM Jim Nill on goaltender Anton Khudobin.

“Anton Khodobin underwent a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair, performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY, on March 14.

The rehabilitation and recovery time is approximately six months from the date of the surgery.

Sheng Peng: Florida Panthers forward Joe Thornton returned to the lineup last night.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Ryan Poehling is out indefinitely, Forward Artturi Lehkonen practiced yesterday.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin practiced in a regular jersey yesterday.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Matt Benning missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier didn’t practice but said on Monday that he felt fine to play against the Canucks.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson is expecting to return to the lineup as early as March 26th against the Panthers.

TSN 1200: Senators coach DJ Smith said that forward Chris Tierney will be a game-time decision either tonight or Friday.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak tweaked something at practice yesterday and they’ll see how he feels today. It didn’t sound serious.

Forward Robert Thomas still hasn’t been feeling great and they’ll see how he is today.

Defenseman Torey Krug is expected to practice today.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was on the ice before practice and then remained on for the team’s morning skate. That is the first time he’s done so since suffering a concussion back on February 21st.

Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Jason Dickinson on the IR.

Thomas Drance: Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that Elias Pettersson‘s injury is “not a long-term thing” and that they are hopeful that he can return on Thursday.

Cap Friendly: Washington Capitals forward Joe Snively has been moved from the IR to the LTIR.