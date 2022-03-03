NHL Injury Updates: Kings, Predators, Rangers, Senators, Flyers and Capitals

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings forward Lias Andersson was loaned to the AHL on a TLI conditioning loan.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said that defenseman Alexandre Carrier and forward Nick Cousins could return on Saturday. If they aren’t ready on Saturday, they should be ready next week.

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers forward Kevin Rooney left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Joshua Norris said he’ll be back in the lineup tonight.

TSN 1200: Senators coach DJ Smith on Norris: “Josh Norris looks like he’s ready to go. He will play tomorrow. We wanted to make sure he was 100%. He probably could have played the last few but we wanted to be sure.”

TSN 1200: Senators coach DJ Smith said that forward Chris Tierney will be out a week with a lower-body injury.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes could return Saturday or next week.

Giana Han: Flyers coach Mike Yeo on defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen having a maintenance day: “Obviously, you don’t have maintenance days because people are feeling 100 percent but expect him to play tomorrow.”

Olivia Reiner: Flyers forward Nate Thompson was on the ice before practice.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that forward Anthony Mantha hasn’t been ruled out for tonight’s game. In previous games, Laviolette has ruled him out. Mantha was cleared for contact this past Monday.

Tom Gulitti: Caps coach Laviolette on Mantha: “We’re going through that right now. He’s looking good. He’s looking better every day, and that’s why we’ve got to go in and talk and see where everything is at. I haven’t talked to him to see how he came out of today and where he’s at.”

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Carl Hagelin has eye surgery Tuesday night and was meeting with doctors yesterday afternoon.

Tom Gulitti: Caps GM Brian MacLellan: “The vision part is the biggest concern. We were really worried last night. I don’t know, it’s sort of positive news that the examination went in the right direction. But it’s still to be determined on what the next steps are and what effect it’ll have on him.”

Samantha Pell: Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov left practice early after taking a shot up high.

Samantha Pell: Capitals forward Joe Snively is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.