NHL Injury Updates: Rask, Sabres, Avs, Panthers, Habs, Penguins, Blues, Lightning, and Golden Knights

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuukka Rask:

“He’s completely on schedule. And the schedule, again, defer to the medical people, was supposed to be somewhere after the new year. Could be into February. Now February is the Olympic break, so then it bleeds into March. So there was a little bit of leeway there when I was told originally when the surgery happened. So I think he’s right there, if not probably a little bit ahead. I know he’s not behind.”

Casey Mittelstadt: Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt was on the ice yesterday in a regular jersey.

Mike Harrington: Sabres forward Alex Tuch was on the ice for the first time in a no-contact jersey since being acquired by the Sabres in the Jack Eichel trade.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was in a regular jersey for practice yesterday.

Adrian Dater: Avalanche Jared Bednar said that goaltender Pavel Francouz is getting “real close” to returning.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov and defenseman Olli Juolevi were on the ice for practice. Both remain on the IR. Forward Anthony Duclair wasn’t on the ice.

David Bwork: Panthers coach Andrew Brunette updating injuries.

Barkov is being evaluated daily and is still listed as week-to-week.

Duclair will skate today and is hopeful for Thursday or Saturday.

Juolevi is listed as day-to-day. He could go to the AHL on a conditioning stint.

Gustav Forsling was injured on Saturday and is out week-to-week.

George Richards: Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling was put on the IR.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price skated without equipment for about 15 minutes yesterday.

Eric Engels: Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that defenseman Joel Edmundson has been dealing with a back injury all season. He’s meeting with doctors and hopefully he’s able to start taking contact soon.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Brian Boyle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Matt Vensel: Penguins forward Bryan Rust is out week-to-week.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Sullivan on Evgeni Malkin: “Geno is at the next stage of his rehab process where our medical team thinks he’s ready to get more players around him and participate in a non-contact fashion. So that was the motivation to bring him on this trip.”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on David Perron: “He came in today, did some light workout stuff, but that’s where he’s at right now. Nobody knows, right? The only person that knows is the person himself. We’ll just see what happens with that.”

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning Jon Cooper said that forward Mathieu Joseph is ‘doubtful’ for tonight. Defenseman Erik Cernak could play tonight.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Nolan Patrick has been skating on his own and is progressing but added that he “wouldn’t call him close” to returning.