NHL Injury Updates: Red Wings, Panthers, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Kraken, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Dylan Larkin had successful surgery and he said he will be able to train this summer and be good for training in September.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad was activated off the IR and will play in Game 1.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers goaltender Keith Kinkaid has been battling an upper-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that defenseman Samuel Morin playing career is over because his knee is too damaged. They will try to find a position within the organization for him.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker missed Game 1 but hasn’t been ruled out for Game 2.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Rickard Rakell and goaltender Casey DeSmith (lower-body) left last night’s game early and were being evaluated.

Ryan S. Clark: Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Tanev and forward Jaden Schwartz should both be ready by training camp according to GM Ron Francis.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting practiced yesterday on the first line with Matthews and Marner.

Luke Fox: Bunting said that he felt good yesterday and will take things day by day. Would think that he will be ready for Game 2.

David Alter: Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek practiced for the first time since his groin injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe said that Mrazek is “getting there.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit will have a “medical procedure” this offseason.