NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Avs, Oilers, Flyers, Sharks, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, and More

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that defenseman Robert Hagg was out last night but is expected to play today.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres coach Granato said that forward Casey Mittelstadt had successful surgery yesterday morning. Mittelstadt is expected to return this season sometime, but there isn’t a timeline yet.

Lance Lysowski: The Sabres are hopeful that goaltender Malcolm Subban can return today.

Conor McGahey: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He missed last night’s game.

Peter Baugh: Avs coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Bowen Byram‘s status will all depend on how he is feeling. They are not going to rush him.

Bednar when asked about distinguishing between a concussion or a concussion-related injury: “I don’t know if it’s concussion related, but he doesn’t have a concussion at this point.”

Peter Baugh: Avs forward Gabriel Landeskog left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have activated goaltender Joonas Korpisalo of the IR and assigned goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the AHL.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett updating their injuries.

Goaltender Mike Smith and defenseman Duncan Keith both skated yesterday and are “getting close” to being able to return. They aren’t available tonight.

Forward Kris Russell was undergoing more tests yesterday and is out for at least a week.

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers put Russell on the IR.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils placed goaltender Jonathan Bernier on the IR. Coach Lindy Ruff said that he is “worried and concerned” about his long-term health.

It sounds like it’s his hip, something he’s dealt with all year.

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard is with the team but coach Mike Yeo said it was in Brassard’s best interest that they hold him out last night.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer is expected to return to the lineup tonight.

Tom Timmermann: St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso and defenseman Jake Walman weren’t on the ice yesterday and are still listed as day-to-day.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that “it’s possible” that forward Anthony Cirelli could be in the lineup tonight against the Senators. He didn’t really seem that optimistic though.

Bryan Burns: Lightning coach Cooper said that defenseman Erik Cernak is now listed as week-to-week and won’t be back before Christmas.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Ilya Mikheyev won’t play tonight. They are hopeful that goaltender Petr Mrazek can return.

Jonas Siegel: After their morning skate, the Leafs will determine if Mrazek is ready to start.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is expected back next week and that defenseman Travis Hamonic is out two to three weeks.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler left last night’s game with an apparent knee injury. His knee bent awkwardly and needed help getting off the ice.